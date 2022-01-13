Co-defendant sentenced 10 years for armed robbery of man playing 'Pokemon Go'

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A second suspect accused of interrupting a man's "Pokemon Go" game to rob him at gunpoint more than two years ago was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison after admitting to his role in the crime.

Steve Sumner, 19, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. He made his plea by video conference from the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he has been held since October 2019.

His conviction included a deadly weapon finding.

Sumner is one of two people arrested in the robbery. His co-defendant, Kendrick Deshawn Henderson, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December after a jury found him guilty. However, before entering the punishment phase of the trial, Henderson agreed to the punishment.

More: Online sting by UK agency leads to child pornography charges against Plainview man

Sumner admitted to his role in the armed robbery of Josue Hernandez, who said he was playing "Pokemon Go" in his Mini Cooper after work in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2019, when he heard knocking on his his window. He said he saw a man in a pullover hoodie pointing a gun at him and another man.

Hernandez, who identified Henderson in court as the robber with the gun, said he hoped the robbers were there to steal his car but the men forced him into the back of his vehicle and demanded $900. He said he didn't have any money on him and they drove him to an ATM.

Hernandez told jurors he negotiated the ransom down to $100 because he was the sole provider for his family.

More: Suspect indicted in Dec. 26 deadly shooting in Lubbock

Ultimately, Hernandez said his captors let him out on 7th Street and University Avenue where he went to a fast food restaurant to call his wife and then called the police to report the robbery.

Henderson and Sumner were arrested later that day at the Carriage House Inn where police spotted Hernandez's vehicle.

Story continues

Video from the motel’s security cameras showed two men exiting the vehicle. Detectives with the Lubbock police crime suppression unit told jurors they recognized Henderson as one of the men.

The motel’s owner recognized the men as guests and led police to their room where they found the key to Hernandez's vehicle, two guns and stolen property from reported vehicle burglaries two days before, according to an arrest warrant.

Police also found cash on Henderson.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Co-defendant sentenced for armed robbery of man playing 'Pokemon Go'