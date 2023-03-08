Co-defendant in shooting case sentenced on weapons charge

Mar. 7—WASECA — A co-defendant who was accused of being involved in a reported shooting in Waseca in November was sentenced on a weapons charge Tuesday.

Khalee Ahmad Fox, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony count of recklessly furnishing a firearm, but had a first-degree attempted murder charge dismissed in Waseca County District Court.

Fox is accused of taking a gun from Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 30, after Coleman allegedly fired it at a man outside Barden's Bar on Nov. 10, according to court records.

Coleman faces first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and harassment charges. He has a contested omnibus hearing set for Thursday ahead of a possible jury trial starting on March 27.

Fox's sentencing order calls for a stayed prison sentence of one year and one month, meaning he won't serve prison time as long as he meets a litany of conditions during five years of supervised probation. He received credit for 118 days served in county jail.

He also agreed to testify if Coleman goes to trial, according to court transcripts from February. The transcript describes Fox stating he was next to Coleman when he saw Coleman shoot at the man.

Coleman's attorney filed a motion Tuesday informing the court it may admit evidence of convictions against Fox and the alleged victim if they do testify at trial. The furnishment of a firearm offense was among the convictions against Fox, as well as giving police officers a false name and third-degree assault from separate cases.

