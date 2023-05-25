Co-defendant: Spat over stolen items led to confrontation, fatal shooting in Erie in 2021

An Erie woman charged with two others in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Rhonda Glover in November 2021 testified Wednesday that she employed her two co-defendants to help her in a matter involving stolen and damaged property.

Aiyanna R. Atkinson said she was upset a former boyfriend had reportedly stolen an iPad and other items from her, and she wanted to get the items or at least the cost of the iPad back. She said she told her cousins, Darryl R. Gates and Javon R. Cason, about it, and suggested that they consider robbing her ex-boyfriend if he didn't turn over the property or money. She said she then drove them to the residence where her ex-boyfriend was staying with Glover.

Atkinson testified that she later drove Gates and Cason to another area of Erie, where she said Gates, armed with a gun Cason had given him, shot Glover as she sat in a vehicle.

Glover died of a gunshot wound to the head, an Erie police detective testified Wednesday.

Atkinson, 22, and Gates, 40, are awaiting trial on charges in the death of Glover on Nov. 17, 2021. Detective Sgt. Patrick Ginkel testified Wednesday investigators always had information indicating that Cason, 21, was also involved in the homicide. But police didn't charge him until late February.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson held Cason for court on all charges, including homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery, following his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Atkinson, Gates and Cason all remain in prison without bond.

Glover was fatally shot as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Tariq Sheppard, shortly after the vehicle arrived in the 600 block of East 13th Street, according to Erie police.

Atkinson testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing on Wednesday that she was upset about Sheppard reportedly stealing things belonging to her, and told Gates and Cason about it. She said she and Gates drove to Cason's house, where she said she witnessed Cason handing Gates a handgun.

Atkinson said she then drove the group to Glover's residence on East 19th Street, where Sheppard was also staying. She said she wanted to talk to Sheppard but didn't want to go alone, because she said Sheppard had put his hands on her in the past.

She said under questioning by Downing that she wanted her items or the value of the iPad. When asked by Downing if there was going to be a robbery if none of those things happened, Atkinson replied yes.

Family members of Rhonda Glover join sisters religious and others in a "Take Back the Site Vigil, Reclaiming the Site for Nonviolence" gathering on Dec. 9, 2021, in the 600 block of East 13th Street in Erie. Glover was fatally shot at the site on Nov. 17, 2021. Three people charged in the killing are awaiting trial.

Atkinson said she remained in her vehicle after arriving on East 19th Street as Gates and Cason went to the residence. When the two came back to the vehicle a short time later, she said Gates was irritated because Sheppard had reportedly lied to him and smirked at him. Cason said they should go back and talk to him again, but as they were getting ready to leave the vehicle they saw Sheppard and Glover get into a vehicle and drive away, according to Atkinson's testimony.

She said they followed the other vehicle until they arrived on East 13th Street, where Gates got out of the vehicle and ran around it as it was still moving. Cason opened a vehicle door where he was sitting, but before he could get out he heard gunshots and he closed the door, Atkinson testified.

Atkinson said she could see Gates shooting and saw Glover get hit by bullets and slump over. She said when Gates got back into the vehicle, she asked him why he did that and if Glover was OK. She said Gates replied that Glover "slumped."

Atkinson said Cason told Gates that wasn't the plan, and that she thought the plan was to confront Sheppard.

As the group drove away from the shooting scene, Atkinson said Cason told her to pull over at one point, and he exited the vehicle with the gun before returning without it.

Atkinson said under cross-examination by Cason's lawyer, Anthony Logue, that she did not see or hear anything from the initial confrontation at the East 19th Street residence.

Ginkel testified that police obtained surveillance video that showed the group arriving on East 19th Street and two people he identified as Gates and Cason going to Glover's residence at the time of the confrontation.

Ginkel also said under questioning by Downing the gun used in the shooting was never recovered.

