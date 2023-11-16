Co-defendant in teacher's murder must serve at least 25 years

Nov. 15—FAIRFIELD — Jeremy Goodale will be in his 40s by the time he will first become eligible for parole, a judge ordered Wednesday.

The teen was sentenced following a guilty plea to first-degree murder regarding the death of beloved Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66, in November 2021. He must serve at least 25 years before he will become eligible for release.

Goodale had agreed to work with prosecutors against co-defendant Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, who was sentenced in July by the same judge to a minimum of 35 years before parole eligibility. Miller has appealed his sentence.

Judge Shawn Showers' discretion regarding sentencing for the two teens centered primarily around parole eligibility. Because they were 16-years-old at the time of the killing, they were charged as adults under state code for first-degree murder. The charge for adults carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole. The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that such a sentence for a juvenile is unconstitutional, and as a result the teens are still sentenced to life in prison, but must be eligible for parole at some point in their lives.

Once the teens have served the minimums set by a judge, the parole board would ultimately determine when they would be released. Showers also levied hefty restitution for both teens to pay Graber's survivors.

Goodale was sentenced Wednesday following a two-day hearing that featured a presentation of evidence from prosecutors, lengthy testimony on juvenile brain development by an expert witness, victim impact statements, and testimony and statements from Goodale and members of his family.

The 25-year minimum before parole eligibility was in line with what prosecutors had suggested to Showers. Attorneys for Goodale had argued there was no basis for that recommendation, and had instead asked for no minimum to be set and to allow the parole board to decide the appropriate time.

Dr. Mark Cunningham, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said science shows the brain is not fully formed until the age of 25, and Goodale's attorney Allen Cook argued that 18 is an arbitrary age to define adulthood. Cunningham also testified that juveniles who commit murder have a low risk to re-offended.

Cunningham also testified to Goodale's history of mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts, ADHD, abandonment issues and emotional outbursts. Substance abuse also contributed to his issues, Cunningham opined before the court Tuesday. Additionally, the expert said that Goodale's immaturity level at the time of the incident was less than other 16-year-olds.

While Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said he believed Goodale could be rehabilitated, he mentions that at the time, he would have still fully understood that murder was wrong and that Goodale's lack of motive for the killing showed greater concern.

By Goodale's confession, he had encountered the teacher just prior to Miller taking the first swing in attempts to kill her. Later, when he determined that Graber may still be alive, he hit her about five more times to ensure she was dead. Moulding argued these facts add to the threat and safety to the community.

On Wednesday, Goodale offered an emotional apologetic statement directed at all impacted by his actions, acknowledging his words couldn't undo his actions.

"I'm sorry, truly sorry. What I've taken can never be replaced," Goodale said. "Every day I wish I could go back and stop myself, prevent this loss and this pain that I've caused everyone."

Showers viewed his statements as sincere, in contract to an apology that was offered by Miller during his July sentencing.

"Unlike your co-defendant, it's clear to me you have regretted your role in Ms. Graber's murder," Showers said. "I think time will tell, but you're far more likely to be successful than Mr. Miller."

Some family members still seemed skeptical, including Tom Graber, the brother of Graber's husband, Paul Graber, who died prior to the teens being sentenced.

"One of the most shocking aspects of your role in this murder is the casualness with which you agreed to take a life," Tom Graber said.

He added that while Goodale's words seemed sincere, "I must say your actions to me undercut that. You're now an adult. You're over the age of 18, and yet you have your counsel to represent you ... arguing on your behalf to escape punishment for this horrific crime. That doesn't sound like remorse to me."

The evidence presented by prosecutors on Tuesday largely mirrored what was presented during Miller's sentencing in July. It included evidence to establish that Miller had been failing Graber's class, and because he felt that grade would keep him from studying abroad, he decided to kill her and enlisted Goodale's help to do so. Goodale agreed to help, he said, without considering the consequences and to not appear weak to Miller, who was a long-time friend.

Goodale said Miller was the one who planned the teacher's killing, and Goodale's purpose was initially to be a lookout. But he said the teens lacked a plan following the killing.

In the days leading to her murder, the boys worked together to surveil Graber's movements. They ultimately ambushed her at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield where she was beaten to death, and her body dragged to a nearby railroad track. The boys then hid her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. They had brought a shovel, but found the November ground too hard to be able to dig a grave. Authorities found Graber's body the next day, and within a few hours had charged the two teens with her murder.

They relied on tips from fellow classmates of Goodale and Miller, and Snapchats Goodale sent to one of those friends who reported them to police, to develop the two as suspects and to ultimately charge them with the killing.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.