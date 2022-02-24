Co-defendant testifies against Beltz in burglary trial

Feb. 24—LIMA — One of three Hardin County residents involved in a pair of burglaries in Allen County nearly a year ago told jurors that a man on trial took the lead in entering two homes and was the only one of the three to go into one residence.

Larry Woodruff testified in the trial of Matthew Beltz on Wednesday.

Beltz, 49, of Kenton, is charged with two counts of suspicion of second-degree felony burglary and one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance. The charges are related to burglaries committed at two locations near Westminster in eastern Allen County on March 15, 2021.

During his time on the witness stand, Woodruff, who is currently an inmate in the Allen County jail, said he, his wife Jennifer and Beltz were doing drugs and driving around eastern Allen County on the morning of the burglaries. He said several times they were intending to stop at farmhouses to ask for work, but that allegation was met with skepticism by special Prosecutor Al Smith.

Smith said no one would believe the trio was looking for a job and became combative with Woodruff to the point that Judge Jeffrey Reed reprimanded the prosecutor for badgering his own witness.

Woodruff said he "had no intent" to enter a home at 7890 Faulkner Road but admitted he went into a sun porch linking the home and garage there. Beltz opened the door to the home, Woodruff testified, adding that both men left hurriedly when the occupant, an 83-year-old woman, made her presence known.

The two men were seen by a neighbor, who testified Wednesday that he saw two men wearing hoodies leave the property and walk hurriedly toward Faulkner Road.

Woodruff said the men were picked up by his wife along Faulkner Road. They traveled two miles to another farmhouse on Harrod Road, stopping to get high in a church parking lot along the way, he said. At the Harrod Road location, Woodruff testified, Beltz broke the window out of a door at the rear of the house and went inside.

Story continues

Woodruff said he remained outside but did take to their vehicle a bag of tools and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers that were thrown outdoors by Beltz. Also stolen from that residence were two shotguns, one rifle and some miscellaneous jewelry. Several of those items were later found inside Beltz's apartment in Kenton after Hardin County authorities executed a search warrant.

"There was no intention on my part for any of this to happen," Woodruff testified Wednesday.

Asked by Smith why he had previously pleaded guilty to burglary charges in connection with the incidents, Woodruff replied, "because I was there, and I was wrong. We all made some poor choices that day."

Woodruff's testimony was part of an agreement with prosecutors to ease his own legal jeopardy related to the burglaries. He admitted he did not want to be in court Wednesday.

Jurors also heard testimony from Detectives Justin Kirk and Corey Hanjora of the Allen County Sheriff's Office. Both men testified that home surveillance video taken by a neighbor of the Faulkner Road victim was key to solving the home invasions. A green Honda Civic was seen on the video making several passes back and forth in front of the victim's house. The video then showed two males, both wearing hoodies, get inside the car.

A still photo of the vehicle was placed on Facebook, and the detectives "got a lot of response" from tipsters, Hanjora said. One anonymous caller linked the vehicle to Kenton residents Larry and Jennifer Woodruff, and Hardin County authorities were alerted. The vehicle was stopped in downtown Kenton a day or two later, and Larry Woodruff was arrested on a parole violation. He was later charged in the Allen County burglaries.

Jennifer Woodruff was also charged in connection with the burglaries but failed to appear for a pretrial hearing in early October and remains at large. Hanjora said she is "still out there somewhere."

Testimony in the trial will resume Thursday.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464