The co-defendants being charged alongside Donald Trump

The former president and his co-defendants

Donald Trump made history once again on Thursday as the first-ever former US president to have a mugshot taken.

However, the 45th president was far from the only notable face to have a booking photo taken this week.

A handful of the other 19 defendants being charged in the case turned up earlier in the week for processing.

Among them was former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Below we take a look at all 11 individuals and their relationship to the Georgia election case.

The former mayor of New York City had his mugshot taken after surrendering to the authorities in Georgia on Wednesday.

Once Mr Trump’s lawyer, he was at the forefront of the campaign claiming widespread fraud.

Mr Guiliani has been charged with 13 counts, including violating multiple state laws as part of a “criminal enterprise” that pressured state officials to reverse Mr Trump’s defeat.

Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff and former North Carolina congressman is facing two counts in Georgia: one count of racketeering and one count of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Mr Meadows was on the line during the infamous phone call that saw Mr Trump pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him more votes.

Ms Powell, a Trump campaign attorney, is accused of accessing voter data in Coffee County and hiring the firm that accessed the voter system.

She spread rhetoric about election fraud, even raising the supposed involvement of deceased Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a press conference with Mr Giuliani.

Ms Powell faces seven counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Ms Ellis is a former member of Mr Trump’s legal campaign team. She faces two counts: one count of racketeering and one count of soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

Mr Eastment allegedly created the legal blueprint for Mr Trump to “steal” the 2020 election.

He faces nine counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and has a bond of $100,000.

Mr Cheseboro, a Trump campaign attorney, allegedly orchestrated the fake electors plan.

Among the seven counts against him are two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

As Georgia bail bondsman and Trump operative, Mr Hall allegedly took part in the scheme to illegally breach election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia.

Hall is facing seven counts and has a $10,000 bond.

Mr Shafer is a former state senator and Georgia GOP chair, now facing eight charges in relation to election fraud.

They include one count of racketeering, three counts of false statements and writings, two counts of forgery in the first degree, one count of impersonating a public officer, and one count of attempting to commit filing false documents.

As a Georgia Lawyer, Mr Smith allegedly advised Mr Trump’s “fake electors” and falsely testified to the state legislature that fraud had taken place in 2020.

Mr Smith is facing 12 counts, including three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

As the former Coffee County Republican Party chairwoman, Ms Latham allegedly allowed the breach of the county’s voter system.

She is facing 11 counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Mr Floyd, the executive director of Black Voices for Trump, allegedly took part in the movement to pressure Ruby Freeman to falsely confess voter fraud.

Floyd was charged with three counts and his bond has not yet been set. Earlier this year, he was charged with attacking an FBI agent working on the Justice Department’s investigation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.