Co-defendants headed to trial for part in alleged attempted murder

Aug. 11—Two of the three men allegedly involved in an attempted murder in Oregon House in March are headed to trial after a Yuba County Superior Court judge ruled on Monday that there was enough evidence to go forward.

Jesse Feamster, 22, and Robby Lepird, 31, were arrested in Stockton in April after a third suspect, Zachary Williams, 39, was arrested for an incident off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail in Oregon House.

On March 23, a victim of an alleged attempted homicide arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff's Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight. The woman who reported the shooting had a gunshot wound to her arm and was transported to the hospital. The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found a second victim.

Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled Monday that Feamster could be tried for burglary, assault with a firearm, mayhem, torture, and attempted murder. Wirtschafter found that Lepird could face trial for the same five counts along with false imprisonment and kidnapping, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.

Evidence and testimony was presented in the preliminary hearing on June 11 and June 15. Attorneys' arguments were continued a few times and concluded on Monday. Lepird, Feamster and Williams will next appear in court on Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Williams is also headed to trial after a preliminary hearing found that he could be held to answer for inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration by force, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, kidnapping, burglary, making criminal threats, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, torture, and assault with a firearm on a person. Williams was arrested in Merced on April 2.

As of late Tuesday, Williams remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail. Feamster and Lepird also remained in custody and are being held on $1 million bail.