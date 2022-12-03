Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Co-Diagnostics is for revenues of US$25m in 2023, implying a painful 54% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.58 per share in 2023. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$39m and US$0.25 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 46% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 64% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Co-Diagnostics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Co-Diagnostics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Co-Diagnostics, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Co-Diagnostics, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

