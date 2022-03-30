Co-Founder David Ahmet Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that David Ahmet, the Co-Founder of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) recently shelled out AU$64k to buy stock, at AU$2.96 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MotorCycle Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by David Ahmet was the biggest purchase of MotorCycle Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$2.88 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$88k for 29.25k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for AU$15k. Overall, MotorCycle Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that MotorCycle Holdings insiders own 36% of the company, worth about AU$63m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The MotorCycle Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think MotorCycle Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MotorCycle Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

