For the co-founder of the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy, dance provides a 'reason to live'

Before the old Kronk Recreation Center on Detroit’s west side became known worldwide for churning out amateur and professional champions in boxing — a sport known as the “sweet science” by boxing devotees — a little girl from the neighborhood witnessed another activity that left a sweet and lasting impression on her.

“I was mesmerized,” recalls Debra White-Hunt, who came to the rec center at 5555 McGraw that day in 1961 to play softball, but afterward found her 10-year-old eyes glued to a group of dancers that were putting on an exhibition at Kronk. “My dad was an athlete and the recreation centers in Detroit were very prevalent at that time, so he got us involved in the activities and my cousins and I would all be together.

“But that day, I just remember seeing the dancers.”

It could be said that the proud daughter of Jean and Sylvester White has never stopped seeing dancers. And White-Hunt’s connection to dancers has included co-founding and serving as the artistic director of the nonprofit Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy (DWDA), the oldest and largest dance institution of its kind in the city of Detroit, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout 2024.

Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy artistic director Debra White-Hunt is all smiles whenever she spends time with young dancers in her program.

Today, DWDA operates a 10,000-square-foot dance studio located on the second level of New Center One, 3031 W. Grand Blvd. Like the venerable Detroit recreation centers of White-Hunt’s childhood, DWDA has enriched Detroit by serving up dance and life lessons to more than 15,000 students ranging in age from 2 to 95 since its creation.

As a result, White-Hunt has received numerous accolades for making significant contributions to the community, including induction into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021. However, as White-Hunt explained while speaking from her northwest Detroit home on Jan. 16, being a “community leader” or even an inspiration to others was not exactly her intention when she began her journey with dance that has now extended more than 60 years.

“I never looked at it like that (as something that would lift my community),” White-Hunt, who has helped to shape the lives of dancers that have performed on five continents, said. “I just knew that dance was on my heart and on my spirit.”

The smile on the then Debra White’s face in her 1968 high school senior yearbook reflects the joy she experienced as a Mumford Mustang, but also speaks to a period of time when she recalls stellar dance programs within individual Detroit schools.

“The Dance Theatre of Harlem came to campus and I had never seen anything like that in my life,” remembers White-Hunt, who, while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in theater education at Michigan State with a minor in dance, also began making trips to New York for further dance training. “To see Black dancers doing ballet —something they said we couldn’t do — was outside of my head until that moment. Then it became a dream that I knew I had to follow.”

White-Hunt’s first experience watching the dancers at Kronk immediately led to her being signed up for dance classes at the rec center. Also working in White-Hunt’s favor as she was discovering a new passion was a Detroit Public Schools system, which offered what White-Hunt described as the “best-kept secret” in the form of vibrant dance programs during the time she attended Detroit schools, including Sill Elementary, Condon Middle School and Mumford High School, where White-Hunt graduated in 1968 at the tender age of 16. But it was an experience outside of Detroit, which took place roughly 90 miles west of her hometown on the campus of Michigan State University, where White-Hunt says she began to think about dance in a more expansive way.

When Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy (DWDA) students saw the Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Fisher Theater, they replicated an experience that DWDA artistic director Debra White-Hunt had as a student at Michigan State University, which turned out to be life-changing.

By pursuing her dream, White-Hunt says she also discovered that dance was in sync with another passion she had as a young girl that had yet to be extinguished — science.

“In school, I had been interested in studying the sciences — I wanted to do something to save the world,” explained White-Hunt, who seemed to be having a brief flashback to one of her earlier science classes in school as she enthusiastically identified “rainforests” and “curing diseases” as topics and challenges that she once wanted to tackle. “But through dance, I began to experience a ‘clear sense of the divinity’ and I said to myself: ‘That’s it!’ I was able to see that movement and dancing and exercise was a way to save the world.”

As an artist, dancer, choreographer, writer, artistic director and educator, White-Hunt has tried her best to use her multiple talents for the betterment of her community and the world. However, out of all of the hats that she has worn so well, there is something about being an “educator” that has caused White-Hunt to go the extra mile. In fact, it was the educator in White-Hunt that led her and her husband, Bruce Hunt, to launch DWDA in 1984 inside a small studio space in the Harmonie Park neighborhood, because White-Hunt had been teaching a group of inspired students during the summer who wanted to continue, and the dedicated teacher refused to let her pupils down.

“I’ve seen dance bring out the best in our students,” said White-Hunt, whose students have gone on to experience success in a broad spectrum of careers, including Broadway performers, doctors, entrepreneurs, government officials, lawyers, movie and television actors, television news anchors and more. “We strive for perfection, but we accept excellence. And we do that by providing a space where our students can evolve, grow, learn, make mistakes and be challenged.”

When the weather gets warm, Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy summer campers have been known to set up camp outside in the New Center Area near the DWDA studio in New Center One.

When White-Hunt speaks softly but passionately about how DWDA has transformed thousands of lives, and how her life has been transformed by her loving family, friends and community members that have embraced her “dream” during the past 40 years to make DWDA successful, it is a little hard to believe other words she has spoken to those who know her best about she and Bruce wanting to “pass the torch” of leading the organization to the next generation. And on Jan. 16, moments before she reeled off a host of “wonderful plans” that DWDA has in store for the community during 2024, including a Black History Month Concert; Crystal Ball in April; Annual Concert in June; collaborations with Detroit artists; and even a spelling bee to complement DWDA’s vast menu of dance classes — White-Hunt confirmed that she and Bruce are indeed looking forward to handing over the leadership reins. But for that to happen, White-Hunt says that any future leaders of DWDA must embrace the “values and integrity” of an organization that has literally withstood some of the coldest days Michigan has dished out, as she described in a story about Bruce from DWDA’s early days.

“We had classes in places with no heat, but a couple of hours before class Bruce would come in with heaters to heat the place up and class would go on,” recalls White-Hunt, who was reliving that moment on a frigid morning that matched the scene she was describing.

White said that act on a cold day, and the countless other “heroic” deeds that have been performed to keep DWDA going for 40 years, represents what the community has felt about her organization. But also the immense importance of dance as an art form.

“Dance frees us; liberates us; heals us! It gives us a reason to live,” White said with a smile that could be felt through the phone.

Celebrating 40 years of providing 'multilevel training in excellence through dance'

What: Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy

Co-founders: Debra White Hunt, artistic director; and, Bruce Hunt, executive director

Location: New Center One, 3031 W. Grand Blvd., 2nd floor in Suite 260

Classes: Multiple forms of dance are taught on a basic, intermediate and advanced level including: ballet, acro, tap, modern, hip-hop, jazz/funk, liturgical, jit and belly.

Origins and history: The nonprofit Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy (DWDA) was founded in 1984 by artistic director Debra White-Hunt, a renowned dancer, choreographer and master teacher; and executive director Bruce Hunt. Since its creation, DWDA has touched the lives of more than 15,000 students — amateur and professional — ranging in age from 2 to 95. In addition to a broad menu of classes taught by dance instructors with 10 or more years of experience, DWDA presents and participates in events for the community throughout the year including a ball, concerts, collaborations with Detroit artists and other activities.

Learn more: For additional information, go to detroitwindsordance.org

