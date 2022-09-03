The Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN), Stephen J. Smith, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Stephen J. Smith, the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) recently shelled out CA$75k to buy stock, at CA$38.03 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for First National Financial

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First National Financial

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Stephen J. Smith was not their only acquisition of First National Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$44.88 per share in a CA$4.7m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$36.67. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Stephen J. Smith was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Stephen J. Smith bought a total of 178.36k shares over the year at an average price of CA$42.93. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

First National Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does First National Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First National Financial insiders own about CA$844m worth of shares (which is 38% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At First National Financial Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about First National Financial. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First National Financial.

But note: First National Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here