The Co-Founder & Executive Director of Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB), Stephen Hill, Just Bought 0.4% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Co-Founder & Executive Director, Stephen Hill, recently bought AU$61k worth of stock, for AU$1.23 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 0.4%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Globe International

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Hill is the biggest insider purchase of Globe International shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$1.24 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Globe International share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Stephen Hill.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Globe International insiders own about AU$39m worth of shares (which is 75% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Globe International Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Globe International. Nice! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

