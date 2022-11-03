Co-Founder Khoon Hong Kuok Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34)

Those following along with Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Khoon Hong Kuok, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking S$2.7m on stock at an average price of S$3.87. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wilmar International

Notably, that recent purchase by Khoon Hong Kuok is the biggest insider purchase of Wilmar International shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$3.91. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Wilmar International share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Khoon Hong Kuok.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Wilmar International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wilmar International insiders own 6.3% of the company, currently worth about S$1.5b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wilmar International Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Wilmar International. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Wilmar International you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

