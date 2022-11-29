The Co-Founder of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML), Diwakar Choubey, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Co-Founder, Diwakar Choubey, recently bought US$68k worth of stock, for US$0.68 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MoneyLion

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman John Chrystal bought US$506k worth of shares at a price of US$2.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.79 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

MoneyLion insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$1.81 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MoneyLion insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MoneyLion Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MoneyLion insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for MoneyLion you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

