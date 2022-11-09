The Co-Founder of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF), Robert Kelly, Just Bought 18% More Shares

Those following along with Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Kelly, Co-Founder of the company, who spent a stonking AU$2.4m on stock at an average price of AU$5.03. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 18%, which is definitely great to see.

Steadfast Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Kelly was the biggest purchase of Steadfast Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$5.03 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 547.50k shares for AU$2.7m. But insiders sold 391.09k shares worth AU$1.9m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Steadfast Group insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Steadfast Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Steadfast Group insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about AU$296m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Steadfast Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Steadfast Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Steadfast Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

