Co-Founder Stephen J. Smith Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Co-Founder, Stephen J. Smith, recently bought CA$50k worth of stock, for CA$44.52 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First National Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Stephen J. Smith was not the only time they bought First National Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$37.22 per share in a CA$5.0m purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$45.47. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Stephen J. Smith bought 217.17k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$40.03. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does First National Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that First National Financial insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$1.0b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First National Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about First National Financial. That's what I like to see! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in First National Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

