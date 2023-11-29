Co-founder of Students for Trump charged with assault

A co-founder of Students for Trump has been arrested and charged with assault, according to North Carolina court documents.

Ryan Fournier faces misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the court documents, which allege he grabbed the victim by her arm and struck her in the forehead with a firearm.

Fournier posted $2,500 in bond on Nov. 21, the day of his arrest. A court hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 18, according to the documents, filed in Johnston County District Court.

Axios first reported on Fournier’s arrest and charges Tuesday.

Fournier did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News on Tuesday night.

Students for Trump was founded during the 2016 presidential campaign when Fournier was a freshman at Campbell University in North Carolina, according to his website. The group has more than 242,000 followers on X. He is the group’s chairman, his website says.

Fournier's LinkedIn and X bios say he's also the executive director of Radical Alert, which aims to expose "radicals" who have "taken over American college campuses," according to the group's website.

Fournier frequently takes to his large social media following — 1 million followers on X and 479,000 on Instagram — to praise former President Donald Trump and criticize President Joe Biden. Recent posts include arguing that Biden "has created death and destruction" in the Middle East and referring to the defunct House Jan. 6 committee as a "sham committee."

He has continued to tweet political content after his arrest but has made no mention of the charges against him.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com