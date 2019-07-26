Co-living spaces: How millennials, Gen Z create affordable rent situations in big cities

After years of living alone and a six-month-long apartment hunt in New York City, 27-year-old Jade X found what she called the "holy grail" of living situations – roommates.

For two years, the hotel manager had been renting a $1,200-a-month one-bedroom apartment in a residential section of the Bronx, where she says she didn't have any friends, felt little sense of community and "there was literally nothing to do."

"I didn't feel safe, and it really didn't fit my vibe," the free-spirited fashion design enthusiast said. "I liked the price of the apartment, but then again, you get what you pay for."

After a friend recommended that she look into one of the metro area's many communal living companies, Jade, who legally changed her last name to X, did some digging and quickly applied. Two weeks later, she moved into her new shared apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn, that is operated by Venn, a network of shared homes and spaces in the neighborhood.

"Everyone who moves around New York City has their horror stories; but for the first time in my life, this was not one of them," Jade said about moving into the two-story duplex. "After everything I’ve been through in New York, it was worth finding this in the end."

With millennials carrying more student debt than ever before, earning less than their parents and dealing with unaffordable high rent prices in big cities, experts say "communal living" spaces in today's sharing economy are both convenient and necessary.

Compared with traditional home buying or apartment renting, today's cohabitation market is friendlier to lower credit scores, laxer with security deposits and offers greater flexibility than traditional leases with multiple roommates.

The lifestyle is often compared to adult dorms, with the communities formed intentionally for residential transplants. Hot spots span from L.A. to New York City, with budding hubs in metro areas nationwide.

Jade's apartment is run by Venn, an Israeli startup that leases and renovates properties before renting many of them as shared spaces. The 5-year-old company says it invests revenue back into the neighborhood by funding local businesses and programs to minimize displacement.

As a member of Venn, Jade and her roommates split the $3,900 rent among the three of them, however, some of the company's residents are only responsible for their own room – a practice that's common among cohabitation startups. Venn has more than 75 residents in NYC.

Utilities are included in the rent price along with access to local events, co-working spaces and yoga.

"I think that the idea is about creating a certain lifestyle where people live, and it’s more like a hotel with amenities than what you would think of as a traditional apartment complex," said Dana Bull, an real estate agent with Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty who has experience working with millennial clients.

"The rent prices are staggering, and it’s one of the only ways people can live in an area they want to live."

The trend of living with strangers isn’t a new concept at all.

In fact, 25% of all Americans have lived with someone they didn’t have a prior relationship with, according to a new Credit Karma survey, but what’s different is the significant expansion and investment in the burgeoning housing model.

