Co-owner, executive director charged after woman kicked out of Ga. assisted-living home

An assistant-living home co-owner and one of his employees have been charged after investigators say an elderly woman was kicked out of the home.

Ralph Cowart co-owns the Southern Manor at Candler off Fair Road in Statesboro and Meghan McCullough works as the executive director.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the home after a deputy found an elderly woman walking on the train tracks on June 23.

The woman told the deputy that Southern Manor kicked her out of the home. The deputy found the woman’s family who let her stay at their home until other arrangements could be made.

The investigation led GBI agents to arresting Cowart and McCullough.

Both of them are charged with the following: Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident; Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents; Reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another; and Failure to report a case of abuse of disabled adult or elder

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office and GBI agents are still investigating the case. Anyone with information can reach out to 912-685-2568 or 912-871-1121

