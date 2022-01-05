🌱 CO To Receive $385M In Opioid Settlement + Latest Fire Update

Get on up, Denver! Let's get you all caught up to start this Wednesday, Jan. 5 off on an informed note. Here's everything happening in town today, from the latest on the Marshall Fire, to a massive opioid settlement ... to the latest snowfall predictions.

First, today's weather:

You can expect some afternoon snow, with a high of 42 and a low of 3.

Here are the top stories today in Denver:

Firefighters have boxed in the Marshall Fire to stop it from spreading, but officials are concerned that high winds could cause flareups. Two people remained missing on Tuesday, officials confirmed. Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, and members of a religious community were questioned, officials said. (Associated Press via Patch) Colorado is set to receive $385 million from in an opioid settlement with the nation's largest drug distribution companies, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday. All counties in our state have signed onto a joint framework for how the funds will be distributed. (Colorado Newsline) Planning for an evening commute today? Snowfall could impact your plans. Forecasters aren't expecting a snowstorm, but drivers could face a messy evening. (9News.com KUSA) Federal health officials have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children as young as 12 in our area, broadening access to the third dose of the vaccine as COVID-19 daily infection rates remain in record territory. Here's what parents need to know. (Denver Patch) The driest and hottest national park in the country, California's Death Valley, got more rain than Denver in final 6 months of 2021. Why are we not surprised. (9News.com KUSA)

Today in Denver:

The Petrie Institute of Western American Art's 16th annual symposium in Denver (10 a.m.)

Class offered for chronic disorganization and hoarding (6 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald and regional public health and hospital officials offered Tuesday an update on COVID-19 in Denver . (Facebook)

See "Survival of the Slowest" at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science before it closes Jan. 9 . Learn why being slow can be the best survival tactic and see some of the animals who live the perfect #slowlife. (Facebook)

Snow is in the forecast and Snow Angels are needed, the city said. The Snow Angels program helps Denver residents who need assistance shoveling their front sidewalks during the cold winter months. Volunteer to become a Snow Angel today. (Facebook)

In accordance to the CDC and the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, Denver Public Schools will be following new isolation and quarantine guidance . (Facebook)

Next weekend, The Choir Of Man is coming to our city, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, #ChoirofMan "has something for everyone," the center said. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update.

— Amber Fisher

