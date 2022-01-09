Will Co. Sheriff's Deputy, 48, Dies After COVID Battle

JOLIET, IL — Michael Queeney, a member of the Will County sheriff's office since 2001, died Saturday at Edwards Hospital in Naperville from complications of COVID-19, sheriff's officials announced. Queeney lived in Plainfield. He was 48.

Queeney was assigned to the civil division in recent years.

"Mike started working for Will County in 2001 as a correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was later promoted to deputy in 2003, and worked with the Traffic Division before joining the Civil Process Division," his obituary noted.

"The news of Deputy Queeney's death has shaken this department," Will County Sheriff's officials announced on Facebook.

"Deputy Queeney always had a positive attitude and wanted to help those in need of assistance. Deputy Queeney was an asset to the Will County Sheriff's Office, and he will be sorely missed," the agency announced on Facebook.

The Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet is handling the funeral services. Here is the obituary story published by Fred C. Dames.

This article originally appeared on the Joliet Patch