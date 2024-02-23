CO Water Trust hosting writing contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Water Trust is hosting its first-ever writing contest.

Coloradans have a chance to write a 300-word story about a river (or rivers) in Colorado. Judges are looking for submissions that fulfill the following criteria:

River inspiration

Quality of story

Quality of writing

Originality and creativity

Your submission can not be longer than 300 words. Judges will not count your title in the total word limit. Illustrations and photos are welcomed, but not required, per the Water Trust.

Submissions must be emailed to Barrett Donovan at bdonovan@coloradowatertrust.org in by Friday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The Water Trust has designated four writers they believe are experienced enough to narrow down the entrants to five finalists. Results will be posted in late April.

Click here to learn more about the contest.

