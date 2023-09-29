Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a Cal State Fullerton administrator in an effort to cover up an embezzlement scheme.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
The road to the American League pennant runs through the Baltimore Orioles.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
One creator suggests annotating poetry books as a means of getting creative with journaling. The post One creator is revealing her tips for journaling and writing: ‘This has been really cool for me’ appeared first on In The Know.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service, from the U.S. Space Force. The one-year contract has a maximum value of $70 million, a U.S. Air Force representative told Bloomberg. The contract “provides for Starshield end-to-end service via the Starlink constellation, user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” the representative said. SpaceX will be obligated $15 million by the end of this month, and the contract is expected to support over 50 mission partners across all arms of the U.S. military.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
Republicans claim everybody will soon have to drive a Chinese-made electric vehicle they don't want. Um, no.
Honda is touting today that drivers of its EVs will soon have access to the most amount of charging locations in America. This is thanks to just-announced agreements with EVgo and Electrify America, two of the largest EV charging networks in the States. Honda previously signed on with the NACS charging standard, granting access to Tesla's massive Supercharger network.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
Borrowing or lending out a car is common, but understanding your auto insurance coverage is important so you know what happens if someone else wrecks your car.
The Sun-Liberty semifinals series has a unique dynamic to give some players an extra level of basketball — and personal — support.
The Federal Trade Commission said it will revive its attempt to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard in an adjudicative process.
If you’ve recently been convicted of driving under the influence, here’s what to expect to happen with your car insurance.