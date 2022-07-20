Co-worker rapist gets 6-12 years in state prison

Jul. 20—A man convicted by a jury of raping a co-worker on the night that she was celebrating her promotion will spend the next six years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi sentenced Manchester resident Brandon Boggs to 6 to 12 years at state prison for the March 2018 rape. He can shave one year off the minimum sentence if he completes a sex-offender treatment program, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

The case grew in prominence when the victim, Tori Kort, publicly complained about the length of time it took to bring the case to trial. The rape took place in Boggs' apartment, where Kort had gone to sleep after drinking too much during a celebration of her promotion at the Millyard company PillPack.

Upon his release, Boggs will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.