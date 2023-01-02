‘Just a test drive:’ Co-workers remember tire shop employee who police say was killed by customer

Channel 2 Action News learned more about a mechanic who was killed while test-driving a customer’s car in Decatur.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to co-workers who opened up about who Daniel Gordon was.

People left flowers at the spot where Daniel Gordon died and coworkers who showed up sat down in tears trying to make sense of this.

“Why you know? He didn’t have to do that,” co-worker John Claude Edwards said. “We shouldn’t have to go through this. It’s just a test drive for him to get killed, a young brother.”

Just a test drive that ended in Gordon getting shot and killed on the job at Tires Plus Saturday afternoon.

He was 24 years old, a brother and son, coworkers say.

“I mean just ambitious you know just really ambitious he wanted to be the greatest tech there is always smiling always just happy we joke all the time in the back room,” Edwards said.

Workers told Channel 2 Action News that a customer named Quadarious McDowell came in for a brake inspection before 1:30 p.m. Gordon got in to do a drive around the lot.

But police said the customer thought Gordon was stealing his car and he started shooting him.

“He saw him in uniform. He’s got his bag with the work order in it and everything to test drive the vehicle. Why would you think anything different?” Edwards said.

Police said the customer ran but officers quickly tracked him and charged him with murder. McDowell remains in the DeKalb County jail.

