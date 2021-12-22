Co-workers from Sellersville business are missing. Bucks County DA wants the public's helping in finding them

Bucks County authorities need help finding two men who seemed to vanish without a trace in October.

Matthew James Branning, 50, of Sellersville, and Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Easton, worked together at a Sellersville business before neither of the two showed up on Oct. 15, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a Wednesday news conference.

The fact that two men disappeared on the same day from a small town in rural Bucks County seems too notable to be a coincidence, Weintraub added.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub takes questions during a press conference Wednesday beside images of Matthew James Branning, 50, (left) and Michael Allen Stark, 47, (right) missing since Oct. 20.

"It is disturbing to me. I don't believe in coincidences. So, candidly, we suspect foul play. We don’t know that for a fact but that is definitely why we have such a heightened interest in this case," Weintraub said.

Branning was last seen on security cameras visiting an ATM in Sellersville at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Weintraub said it appeared a person was in the backseat of Branning's silver 2002 Lexus SUV.

Matthew James Branning, 50, of Sellersville, is one of two men missing since Oct. 20. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is urging anyone with information on Branning or Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Easton, to contact county detectives at 215-348-6056.

Weintraub said it is unclear if Stark was the person in the vehicle.

About an hour later, toll and cellphone data tracked Branning's vehicle to Cape May, New Jersey.

Branning's phone was active again at 9:30 that evening at a Cape May Wawa, but this time only Stark is seen purchasing items on security cameras.

Branning's vehicle then travelled north and then west on the Atlantic City Expressway, but it is unknown where the SUV ended up.

Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Easton, has been missing since Oct. 15, the last time he and another missing man showed up for work at a Silverdale business. District Attorney Matt Weintraub is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stark or Matthew James Branning, 50, of Easton, to call 215-348-6056.

Stark was last identified on Nov. 13 by security cameras pawning a bike in Michigan, but authorities have so far been able to contact him.

Weintraub said Branning's family has not heard from him since the disappearance and hoped the holiday season might compel someone with information to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6056.

While it's unclear exactly why Branning and Stark seemed to "cease to exist" after leaving work two months ago, Weintraub said the investigation has reached a point where tips from the public could help prevent the case from going cold.

Weintraub added that Stark is considered "wanted" and should be detained by police if arrested or stopped.

