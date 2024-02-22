COA seeks August millage renewal to fund senior services

BRANCH COUNTY — The Commission on Aging board Tuesday recommended the Branch County Commission place renewal of its millage on the August ballot needed to keep the Burnside Senior Center and meals programs operating.

COA Director Amy Duff said, "The operating millage is necessary; it makes up more than 75% of our budget. It is a must have."

Burnside Center west of Michigan Avenue in Coldwater

The current millage expires this year. If approved by commissioners, voters will be asked to extend the levy for four more years at the current Headlee Amendment reduced rate of 0.4857 mills.

That would raise $868,017 in 2025 if approved. Donations and grants make up the remainder of the $1.3 million annual budget.

In late 2022, the Area Agency on Aging won the bid for a three-year federal grant to provide Meals on Wheels and congregate meals at Burnside, adding the Union City Community Center this year.

Prior story Commission on Aging to return to Burnside Center to provide senior meal program

In bidding for the grant and contract, the COA guaranteed to supplement any shortfall in costs with its millage.

In 2023, COA supplemented the $269,134 grant with $135,954 in millage funds to serve 10,914 congregate meals at Burnside, nearly two and a half times the number called for in the grant application.

Nutrition director Mike Searing said Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered 33,355 meals for homebound residents in Branch County over age 60 in 2023.

Home-delivered clients grew from 81 in January 2023 to 174 last month.

Duff said the board considered but decided against an increase to the original 5 mills levy.

Duff assured her board a millage increase was not necessary to keep the meals program going.

COA Director Amy Duff

If voters turned down continuing the millage in August, Duff said, "We do have a fund balance. That would give us some time to regroup and figure out what we needed to do. But we can't ultimately operate without it."

The fund balance of $125,000 could operate at the current level for just over two months.

The county created the COA in 1970. In 2002, the county used public funds and donations to build the Burnside Center to house programs and services for residents over 50.

The COA board also asked county commissioners to approve a three-year contract renewal for Duff after a short closed-session evaluation.

