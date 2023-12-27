Coach accused of multiple sexual assaults of minors on Bergen County

A Nutley man stands accused of the sexual assault of juveniles, officials say.

According to a statement by the Bergen County Prosecutor's office, Donald Kumar Davis, 33, is being charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12, Davis is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old in Wyckoff. In a separate incident, at around the same dates, Davis is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old in Washington Township.

Davis, who is also a strength and speed coach, was arrested in Paramus on Dec. 19. The investigation done by the Washington Township police and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit began on Dec. 13 and led to the charges against Davis.

Davis is also facing charges stemming from four years ago when he was accused of two counts of vehicular homicide that led to the death of two people in Lodi. That 2019 case is still pending, the prosecutor's office confirmed on Wednesday.

Davis has his pretrial conference date scheduled for Jan. 3.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Nutley NJ man accused in Bergen sexual assaults of minors