Coach bags are more than 50% off during Amazon Prime Day—but they’re selling out fast

Coach is celebrating Amazon Prime Day 2022 with a whopping 50% off all Coach bags under its Sale section.

It's Amazon Prime Day 2022, which means not only are there some incredible deals going on but competing brands are celebrating by holding sales of their own that are just as irresistible. Case in point: Coach is currently giving a whopping 50% off all Coach bags under its Sale section—and it’s clear that shoppers can’t resist because the bags are selling out like hotcakes.

If you were using Amazon Prime Day to update your wardrobe, Coach’s sale makes for a great opportunity to grab designer staples at an amazing discount. For a limited time, you can snag a classic tote bag that does it all or a colorful patterned crossbody for a statement-making punch to your outfit. Plus, the brand offers free shipping on all orders.

We especially like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, the compact shape and style of which is the perfect Y2K-style shoulder purse if you’ve been looking to hop on the trend. Designed to reflect the Coach bag design that was popular in the 1970s, it’s made of soft leather and comes with two detachable straps that provide three different ways to wear it: a short shoulder bag, a crossbody, or carrying it by hand. Plus, it comes in two pastel colors that are perfect for your outfit’s finishing touch: aqua blue and coral. Normally retailing at $495, you can grab it right now for just $248.

If you’re looking for more of a timeless staple, the Tyler Carryall is a great option. Made of pebbled leather, it has a classic silhouette and is roomy enough to hold your laptop. Right now, it’s marked down from $350 to $175.

Coach’s bag sale is also a great time to grab a gift for someone if you’re gift-hunting for a birthday or special occasion. Whether you're bag-shopping for yourself or looking for someone else, this incredible half-off sale will be sure to have something that catches your eye—just be quick as your favorite might be sold out in seconds!

