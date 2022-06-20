Coach Butch Thompson says 7 or 8 Auburn baseball players 'on the toilet too much' at CWS

Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson said on the radio pregame show before Monday's College World Series game against Stanford that his team is dealing with illness.

Thompson said that the team is dealing with "seven or eight guys on the toilet too much and not feeling well from a tough week."

This comes after Auburn second baseman Cole Foster left Saturday's game vs. Ole Miss due to illness in the fourth inning. Foster was back in the Auburn starting lineup on Monday vs. Stanford.

Here is the full comment Thompson made to radio broadcaster Andy Burcham on Monday.

"There's a list of excuses that weakens us that we don't have to talk about — traveling across the country, seven or eight guys on the toilet too much and not feeling well from a tough week," Thompson said on the pregame radio. "Every one of those are excuses. We got to post and play at one of the most special opportunities these boys — most of them will ever get in their life is in front of them today. So none of that matters. All of these excuses, you flush 'em away, you put 'em away, and you got opportunity to go out and win a ballgame today in the College World Series."

After the interview, Auburn radio broadcaster Brad Law referred to the illness that Auburn players are dealing with as a "stomach bug."

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

