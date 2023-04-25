Coach charged with simple assault

An 18-year-old student reported that she was assaulted by a female coach on March 29 following a soccer game during the Spring Athletic Games at Statesville High School, according to police.

A school resource officer charged coach Shanna Evans, 43, of Statesville, with misdemeanor simple assault.

Evans was served with the criminal summons on April 21 and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

