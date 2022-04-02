Coach of elite girls basketball teams wins release in sex cases

Apr. 2—A man accused of sexually assaulting three high school girls in Hartford and East Hartford while coaching basketball teams intended to prepare them for college recruitment was released from jail Thursday after a state judge followed the lead of a federal magistrate judge in approving conditions he could meet.

The release of Danny Lawhorn Jr., 31, of Hartford, followed a decision by Judge Hope C. Seeley to convert the $150,000 bonds in two of his cases from "surety" to "non-surety." A surety bond has to be posted through a bondsman or in the form of money or property, while the only effect of a non-surety bond is that the defendant will be charged the bond amount if he fails to appear in court when required.

Lawhorn had already posted a $250,000 surety bond in the first case filed against him last year, which includes both sexual assault and crack cocaine charges.

FREE ON BOND

DEFENDANT: Danny Lawhorn Jr., 31, of Hartford

BONDS: Surety bonds totaling $300,000 in two state cases and non-surety bonds totaling $300,000 in two others; $250,000 unsecured bond in federal case, with numerous conditions that are incorporated in the state bonds as well

CHARGES: Multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault as well as drug and other charges in state cases; child enticement and narcotics charges in federal case

WHAT'S NEXT: Lawhorn is due back in Hartford Superior Court on April 4.

The judge let stand the requirement that Lawhorn post another $50,000 surety bond in a case in which he is accused of running from police when they came to arrest him in one of the sexual assault cases on Oct. 5. Authorities say Lawhorn had 300 wax paper "sleeves" of fentanyl with him during that chase, leading to more drug charges in addition to a charge of interfering with police for running away.

Jon L. Schoenhorn, the lawyer representing Lawhorn in the federal case and three of his four state cases, said Seeley basically imposed the same release conditions as Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson did in the federal case.

The defense lawyer quoted Seeley as saying during Thursday's hearing in Hartford Superior Court that the conditions Richardson had imposed in federal court were stricter than the conditions she could have imposed on her own.

Schoenhorn said Lawhorn's cases might ultimately set a legal precedent on two provisions of Connecticut's second-degree sexual assault law.

All three teenagers were 17 at the time of the acts at issue, Schoenhorn said.

Connecticut's age of consent for sexual intercourse is ordinarily 16. But the second-degree sexual assault law includes provisions raising it to 18 when sexual intercourse occurs between a coach and athlete or involves a person age 20 or older who "stands in a position of power, authority or supervision" over the other participant in the sex act.

Schoenhorn has stressed that the law doesn't define what it means by a "coach."

He acknowledged that Lawhorn was a coach in the Bria Holmes Elite Basketball Camp but questioned whether Lawhorn had to be the coach of the team on which a girl played for the statute to apply to him.

As to the provision about a person with "power, authority or supervision" of another, Schoenhorn said it may be so broad as to have no "core meaning."

"I will be challenging both those sections," the defense lawyer said.

