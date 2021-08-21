Coach gets 2 life sentences for sexually assaulting teens
The man known to youth as 'Coach Manny' was sentenced by a jury to two consecutive life sentences, the maximum sentence he faces for six counts.
The man known to youth as 'Coach Manny' was sentenced by a jury to two consecutive life sentences, the maximum sentence he faces for six counts.
According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the teen was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are searching for the suspected shooter on Westheimer Rd. Officials are asking that people avoid the area.
We Got Love Teyana & Iman star Teyana Taylor shares her true feelings about five-year-old daughter Junie Shumpert being on TikTok in a sneak peek at the Aug. 25 episode.
"Sometimes I'm in the office in Charkint, and other times I have to pick up a gun and join the battle," Salima Mazari said earlier this year
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to hold officials accountable over mistakes during recent floods that led to the deaths of hundreds of people in a major provincial capital, including 14 who were trapped when the city’s subway system was inundated. More than than 300 people were killed in last month's floods in Henan province, including at least 292 in the provincial capital Zhengzhou. Li on Thursday visited the tunnel of the Zhengzhou’s subway line where passengers recorded harrowing video of flood waters pouring in and filling cars above head height on July 20.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.
Parades for LGBT rights took place under heavy police presence Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. The massive police presence, which included officers on horseback, was seen as the factor that prevented any clashes with far-right groups, which shouted anti-LGBT slogans like “No Homosexual Love” at the marchers. There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against Equality Parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa, at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered 15th-century Jasna Gora Monastery.
The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. "All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries," read a Polish government statement published after a videoconference of the countries' prime ministers. In recent weeks, Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and accused Minsk of flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.
An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon.
The Houston Texans receivers keep a "competitive sheet" between each other, and Chris Moore provided details as to what it is on the sheet.
Josh Duggar's defense team says Arkansas police could have "potentially exculpatory" evidence for their client - and they want to see it.
"I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.
With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.
The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was thrown into the Florida Everglades and drowned when his family's pickup truck blew a tire last year have been charged in his death. Marc Dorizar faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while he and his children's mother, Charline Coriolan, are charged with numerous counts of child abuse and neglect for the Sept. 3 crash. Dorizar, 34, was driving Coriolan, 32, their four children ages 1 to 10 and another adult on Alligator Alley, the toll road that cuts through the Everglades, connecting Florida's east and west coasts.
Angie Owens/FacebookThe body of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl whose parents left her with a family friend days earlier so they “could have a break,” was found Wednesday deep in the woods of rural Indiana. But although police say they don’t have any evidence that the mother and father were directly involved in their daughter’s death, the child’s extended family had recently been trying to convince authorities to take her from them for her own safety, her devastated grandmother told The Dail
A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.
Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.
Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups.
It almost sounds like a movie plot: A man and a woman shoot a man and are seen trying to drag his body into a canal. The couple don’t count on someone seeing it all go down. After the witness contacts sheriffs to tell them the pair are now loading the body into the bed of a pickup truck the suspects speed off. Minutes later, sheriffs spot the truck — and a body part of the dead man in the rear bed of the pickup — as the chase crosses counties and comes to an end under a major interstate.
Lots of pills were also found. “It is believed that the drugs are cartel-related” and were being moved from Atlanta to New York.