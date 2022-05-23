Coach killed, students injured in crash on way home from Mavericks game in Texas

A coach and schoolteacher was killed and several students were injured after they were hit while driving home from a Dallas Mavericks game, according to school officials.

“Palestine ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our educators, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High,” Palestine Independent School District said in a May 23 statement.

Coyne and multiple students were riding in the same vehicle on the night of Sunday, May 22, when they “were struck by another vehicle,” the statement said.

The students are hospitalized in Dallas.

“We extend our condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students,” the district said.

The district did not comment on the condition of the students.

Palestine is roughly 110 miles southeast of Dallas.

