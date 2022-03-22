Coach Outlet’s 24-hour sale has 20% off everything—shop totes, wallets and crossbodies

Shop the 24-hour Tick Tock sale at Coach Outlet to score 70% off plus an extra 20% off at checkout.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for handbags on a budget? The Coach Outlet is the best place to score a designer purse without breaking the bank. While you can normally save big year-round, you can save even more on everything from shoulder bags to shoes right now.

There’s more where this deal came from.Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Today only, Coach Outlet is offering an extra 20% off sitewide plus free shipping when you use the code TICKTOCK at checkout. The outlet usually boasts incredibly low prices of up to 70% off but the extra 20% savings makes the deal even sweeter for top-rated Coach styles. The sale only lasts 24 hours so you’ll want to be quick to score hundreds of dollars in savings.

►Lowest price of the year: Save $74 on Apple AirPods on Amazon

►McDonald’s sauce coming soon: McDonald's is bringing back its Szechuan Sauce. Here's how and when to get it for free

For a handbag you’ll use everyday, consider the Coach leather gallery tote. A best-selling purse, this spacious tote is perfect for running errands or commuting to work. The Gallery Tote has a top zipper and can easily store an iPad Air or a 13-inch Macbook Pro, along with a water bottle up to ten inches tall. Normally $328, you can snag the tote on sale for $104.96 when you use the code TICKTOCK at checkout—saving you a hefty $223.

While a tote bag is nice for storage, a trendy baguette bag is perfect for a night out. The Georgie leather shoulder bag is a stylish puffy quilted purse that combines the classic 90s look with a touch of modern gold and white glam. If you’re not feeling the shoulder bag look, it comes with a crossbody strap to switch it up. Currently marked down from $498 to $199.20 with the coupon code, you can save $300 when you buy this chic Coach shoulder bag today.

Story continues

While Coach Outlet offers stellar markdowns on purses and more, the 24-hour sale is an even better time to save money sitewide. Shop the Coach Outlet sale to get extra discounts on hundreds of styles.

The best deals from the Coach Outlet sale

Save big on purses, shoes, accessories and more during the 24-hour Coach Outlet sale going on today.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coach Outlet sale: Save 20% off sitewide for 24 hours only