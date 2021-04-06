This Coach Outlet clearance sale has bags up to 70% off with an extra 15% off code

Shop this sale to save big on leather goods.

In the world of deals, there are two types of sales: The run-of-the-mill shoppable events that will save you some coin, and the limited-time, jaw-dropping savings bonanzas that are filled with incredible markdowns you won’t want to miss. The Coach Outlet clearance sale that's happening today, for instance, lands in the latter category, with leather purses, shoes, clothing at more at price cuts of up to 75% off plus an extra 15% off when you use coupon code TICKTOCK.

Running through tomorrow, April 7 at 3 a.m. EST, this coupon code will score you score major savings on top-rated picks at the site. The brand’s Lillie leather carryall, for example, is normally priced at $428, and is currently on sale for $199. With the coupon, though, you can snag it for $169.15, giving you a whopping $258.85 in savings. It’s up for grabs in five hues at this price (periwinkle, Kelp, black/silver, black/gold and Bubblegum) and boasts a solid 4.2-star rating from more than 55 Coach Outlet customers. Perfect for everyday wear, this satchel is made from crossgrain leather and includes three interior multifunction pockets. It closes with a snap, and thanks to the detachable 20-inch strap, you can rock it as a crossbody, too.

The Lillie Carryall is a too-cute option up for grabs at this sale.

While you can save on shoes, apparel and more during this sale, the best bets we found were on gorgeous leather purses and wallets. Below, discover even more amazing deals available at this savingspalooza.

The best Coach Outlet purse and wallet deals to shop now

Use promo code TICKTOCK to save an extra 15% on top-rated wallets and wristlets.

Coach crossbodies are always big winners.

This sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new purse for spring.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coach Outlet clearance sale: Save up to 75% plus get an extra 15% off