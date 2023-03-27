Coach at Seminole High arrested on fentanyl trafficking charge in Sanford

A coach at Seminole High School’s Ninth Grade Center was arrested over the weekend in Sanford after a small amount of fentanyl and a handgun were found in her car during a traffic stop, police said.

Shavon Michelle Pearson, 38, faces a charge of trafficking in fentanyl.

According to Sanford Police Department spokesperson Bianca Gillett, the agency received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a caller who said they’d been threatened with a gun by a female driver.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description given by the caller near Academy and Carver avenues, Gillett said. When officers pulled the car over, they identified Pearson as the driver and only occupant.

“Officers immediately observed a suspected cannabis blunt in the center console of the vehicle,” Gillett said in a statement. “A search of the vehicle revealed eight grams of Fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun, and one gram of cannabis.”

In a statement distributed by Sanford PD, Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson Katherine Crnkovich said the district is cooperating in the investigation of Pearson and had placed her on leave.

“Seminole County Public Schools is working closely with law enforcement on this investigation, and confirmed that Ms. Pearson was immediately placed on administrative leave once they were notified of the arrest,” she said.

Anyone with information related to the case can call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-8477 or at crimeline.org.

“Our immediate concern is ensuring that students were not impacted. She was in a profession of trust and she has clearly breached that trust,” Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. “We will ensure a thorough investigation takes place into the full extent of her criminal conduct.”

