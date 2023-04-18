Coachella 2023: Police arrest 102 people during Weekend 1, most for drugs or alcohol

Police made 102 arrests during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — the majority of which were related to drugs, alcohol or intoxication.

Arrests were down by 9% compared to Weekend 1 of last year's festival, but the number of arrests made for drugs/alcohol/intoxication remained the same at 85. There were also three arrests for false identification and eight arrests for possession of drugs for sales this year, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police also made two arrests for property crimes and four labeled as "other."

There were 83 traffic-related citations, which was a 15% increase from last year's 72. Almost all of this year's, 79, were for unlawfully using a disabled parking placard. The remaining four were for parking in a handicap parking spot.

