Coachella 2023: Police make fewer arrests but issue more traffic citations during Weekend 2

Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival concluded with police making fewer arrests, but more traffic-related citations than the previous year.

Police made 80 arrests during Weekend 2 of 2023 — around 40% less than last year’s 133 arrests. More than half of these arrests were for drug/alcohol/intoxication at 54 total, according to the Indio Police Department.

There were 15 arrests for false identification, five for possession of drugs for sales, one for property crimes, and five labeled as “other.” Indio police spokesperson Benjamin Guitron previously told The Desert Sun that crimes labeled as “other” typically mean things like trespassing, disturbing the peace and domestic issues.

In total, police made 182 arrests during Weekend 1 and 2 of the festival this year. Weekend 2’s arrests were around 22% less than Weekend 1.

But the number of traffic-related citations increased Weekend 2.

There were 105 citations last weekend, compared to 83 during Weekend 1 and 96 during last year's Weekend 2. Police issued 101 citations for unlawfully using a placard for people with disabilities and four citations for parking in a handicap parking stall.

