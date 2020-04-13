From Coachella to COVID-19: The Story of How Liquid I.V. transformed their Marketing Department in one week to donate over 200K servings of product to the Frontlines

- With all major in-person events cancelled around the country, Liquid I.V has shifted their Marketing team's focus and budgets to donating Hydration Multiplier, Sleep Multiplier, and Energy Multiplier care packs to those in need on the front lines fighting CV-19.

- Within the first week, the company received 3,000+ requests from hospitals, individual doctors, nurses and first responders, and has sent out over 200,000 servings directly to frontline healthcare workers including over 200 hospitals around the country.

- Liquid I.V. products use a proprietary formula, Cellular Transport Technology®, to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream, helping people hydrate 2-3x faster than water alone.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the 360 Wellness brand known for their clean ingredient electrolyte drink mixes, is pivoting resources previously dedicated to large scale events like Coachella and Stagecoach to focus on donating to those battling the CV-19 pandemic on the frontlines. Their core product line up, Hydration Multiplier, Sleep Multiplier, and Energy Multiplier, is designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream, a perfect complement to medical professionals who have limited time to drink water and consume nutrients throughout the day.

"We knew there had to be a silver lining with all of the major event cancellations," said Liquid I.V. Brand Partnerships Manager, Alaina Bergsma. "We sat in a room and started connecting the dots… First, the healthcare personnel on the frontlines are working around the clock to keep us all safe and need to be at their best. Second, we have products designed to support health and hydration. And finally, our True North as a company is helping people who need it most. Put all that together and the Response Initiative quickly became our core focus at LIV." Bergsma presented the plan to the Liquid I.V. leadership team and almost immediately she was leading a CV-19 Relief Response Task Force. "It is truly a team effort… I'm so grateful to be in a position to lead this and make a difference."

In the first week, Liquid I.V. received over 3,000 requests via their online request form and medical@liquid-iv.com email from a mix of hospitals, doctors, nurses, and first responders, and sent out over 200,000 servings on their first day of shipping. This included shipments to 214 hospitals around the country. These servings of Liquid I.V. were previously allocated for large scale national events, music festivals, and partnerships like UCLA Athletics, Gonzaga University Athletics and Spartan Races.

A nurse from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD said, "A lot of workers are trying not to take their mask off during their shift due to risk of exposure. I think Liquid IV will be crucial to hydrate before and after your shift, so you do not have to drink as much during it. Thank you!!"

"We work in the Emergency Room at UT Medical Center- Knoxville," said another nurse. "We stay exhausted and dehydrated wearing all of the PPE and barely get time for even a bathroom break."

A Laboratory professional shared, "Wow, thank you so very much for supporting all of us on the front line! My Glidewell Laboratory Family thanks you immensely!!! Liquid I.V. is definitely a game changer and life savers! By the way…The new Strawberry Cake Flavor is the Bomb!"