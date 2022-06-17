Coachella man arrested in parking lot shooting has 3 pending felony cases, was out on bail

A Coachella man has been arrested in connection with a parking lot shooting that left one man injured last month, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Issac Vargas, 22, of Coachella, was arrested at his home in the 84200 block of Redondo Sur just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's department said in a news release Friday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 49200 block of Cesar Chavez in Coachella on May 30 around 2 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to the release. The department said investigators believe the victim was shot as he approached his vehicle. The suspected shooter fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Vargas has several active cases, according to Riverside County Superior Court records. Most recently, he was charged for possessing a large capacity magazine on March 26. That charge came while he was out on bail for shooting at a vehicle or dwelling on Jan. 24. And he was charged with grand theft in December 2020.

He had been released for the January shooting on a $70,000 bail bond filed on Jan. 27. It's unclear why he was out of custody for the May shooting in light of the three felony cases he had pending at the time.

Vargas is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and is facing charges of attempted murder and an alleged felony committed while on bail.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella man arrested in shooting case was out on bail.