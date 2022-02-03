Coachella man arrested for parole violation after standoff

A man was arrested for violation of parole in Coachella on Wednesday after refusing to leave a residence for about an hour, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began when deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station, the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force and the Special Enforcement Bureau were conducting a parole search in the 85000 block of Cairo Street around 2:51 p.m., the department said.

Pedro Gonzalez, 24, of Coachella, did not immediately respond to deputies asking him to leave the home, so they created a perimeter and made announcements before he came out and was arrested, the department said. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

It was not immediately clear what Gonzalez had been convicted of or how authorities believed he had violated the terms of his parole.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

