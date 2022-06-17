Coachella man arrested on suspicion of shooting at workers at an okra ranch

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at workers at an okra ranch near Coachella on Friday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff deputies assigned to the city of Coachella and the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting at the ranch at 11:36 a.m. on Friday. The okra ranch is located in the 46-300 block of Dillon Road, north of the I-10 freeway.

Members of the Coachella Community Action Team arrived and detained suspect Eduardo Pantaleon, a 19-year-old Coachella resident. A loaded handgun was located and seized.

No victims were injured during the shooting. Pantaleon was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of attempted homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Erin Rode covers the environment for the Desert Sun. Reach her at erin.rode@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @RodeErin.

