A photo of Palm View Elementary School when it was under construction in 2021.

Palm View Elementary School was put under a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was seen on school property with a knife, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the school after "a homeless individual was reportedly seen armed with a knife" on the site of the old Palm View Elementary School, Coachella Valley Unified School District spokesperson Lissette Santiago said. The school moved into a new building adjacent to the old one in 2021.

Santiago reported that sheriff's deputies arrived at the school within a minute of being called. They put both Palm View Elementary and the neighboring Coachella Valley Adult School on lockdown. The lockdown started at 2 p.m. and was lifted around 2:15 p.m., Santiago said.

Santiago did not say if the man with the knife had been located. However, Coachella Valley TV station KESQ reported at 3 p.m. that the man was still at-large after deputies saw him walking away from the school, but had not been able to locate him.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple inquiries for information about the incident and any investigation into it Wednesday afternoon.

KESQ also reported that students were released from the school after the lockdown was lifted and authorities continue to search the area for the man.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella school put into lockdown after man seen on grounds with knife