Coachella Valley could see thunderstorms, three-quarters of an inch of rain Monday

You may need an umbrella on your way out the door Monday morning in the Coachella Valley, but the skies should clear within another day in the desert.

The valley will likely see a cool, rainy Monday, with a flood watch in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Between 0.40 and 0.75 inches of rain is in the forecast for the region, according to Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

The storm system moving across Southern California is expected to reach the valley around 8 a.m. Monday, with the heaviest amounts of rain from midday through the late afternoon, according to Adams. Thunderstorms will also be possible from the late morning through the afternoon.

The rain will persist longer in the nearby mountains, potentially until early Tuesday, but the precipitation in the Coachella Valley should be over by late Monday night, Adams said.

Snow is also possible for the mountain areas in higher elevations above 8,000 feet, with potentially up to 14 inches in some spots. A few inches of snow are in Monday’s forecast for areas above 7,000 feet, while Idyllwild is unlikely to see any snowfall at its elevation, according to Adams.

With the high temperatures forecasted in the high 50s on Monday, the weather will continue to warm up gradually over the week, with sunnier days likely starting Tuesday. Temperatures are forecasted to rise into the weekend, with a high of 76 degrees expected Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Flood watch in effect Monday across the Coachella Valley