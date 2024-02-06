Coachella Valley escapes storm mostly unscathed after it pounds coastal California

The Coachella Valley emerged relatively unscathed Tuesday from the atmospheric river that pounded much of Southern California with historic rainfall and flooding.

By midday, a little more than a half-inch of rain had fallen in and around Palm Springs and slightly less in the eastern Coachella Valley after the storm had soaked the region since Sunday. The National Weather Service reported that the heaviest rain was expected early Tuesday and would subside by that evening.

Things were so calm, in fact, that one dedicated golfer decided he could even get in a round during a break in the rain. There were fewer than 10 cars in the parking lot at The Lights at Indio Golf Club for most of the morning, and one of those who braved the forecast was Eric Reyes of Indio.

"I figured the rain will be on and off for the morning, and maybe I could get in at least nine holes," he said as he unloaded his clubs in the parking lot. "It doesn't look like too many people are on the course, so I might be able to play pretty fast and be off the course by noon. If it starts to rain again, I'll just come into the clubhouse and maybe wait it out."

In west valley, though, the storm did lead to road closures in areas where flooding remains persistent. East Vista Chino, North Indian Canyon and North Gene Autry Trail were all closed Monday and remained shut as of midday Tuesday. And a big rig overturned early Tuesday, trapping a passenger in another vehicle and closing eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Gene Autry. The lanes were reopened Tuesday morning.

Rain and clouds obscure the mountains Tuesday in Palm Springs.

The light, steady rain that fell in the desert was a far cry from the deluge that punished Los Angeles, and the Southern California coastal foothills and mountains.

While some showers were forecast through Tuesday night, with possible scattered rain through the end of the week, the brunt of the storm had remained on the coast and in the mountains, making a harrowing 48 hours for some.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported a two-day rain total early Tuesday of 7.03 inches in downtown Los Angeles, the third highest ever rainfall over two consecutive calendar days. Even more fell in other cities and parts of the region: 12.01 inches in Bel Air; and 11.9 inches near Westwood and about the same in Topanga Canyon.

Western Riverside County saw far less, with about 3 inches in Riverside and Norco and up to 3.78" north of Lake Elsinore. More than 5 inches fell at Snow Creek near Idyllwild.

The western slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains saw rainfall of more than 9 inches in some places, with snow falling Tuesday as low as about 5,550 feet of elevation. Foothill areas near the city of San Bernardino saw up to 6 inches and nearby Glen Helen Regional Park 8.82 inches. About 3 inches fell in parts of the San Gorgonio Pass. The city of San Jacinto saw record rainfall of 2 inches Monday; previously, 0.56 inches was that most that had fallen on a Feb. 5, back in 1999.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Southern California on Sunday, as the atmospheric river began to make landfall, citing expected high winds and damaging rainfall.

Three people have been reported dead due to injuries from the storm in Northern California, according to reporting by The Los Angeles Times. Considerable damage due to flooding and winds is expected, but final assessments of its scope won't come until the storm fully passes later this week.

Desert Sun staff writer Larry Bohannan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs area escapes storm unscathed