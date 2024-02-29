Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation event honors local journalists, hosts Martin Baron

Two Desert Sun journalists and one Desert Sun alum were among the honorees on Wednesday at the inaugural Coachella Valley Media Awards Hall of Fame event at Thunderbird Country Club.

Bruce Fessier, former Desert Sun entertainment editor, columnist and reporter, was inducted as part of the first class of the new hall of fame, taking his place along with Karen Devine, anchor at KESQ, Frank Jones, owner and publishers of Palm Springs Life, and, posthumously, Milton Jones, former owner and publisher of Palm Springs Life.

“Bruce Fessier was a catalyst,” said Arizona Republic Executive Editor Greg Burton, who was executive editor of The Desert Sun from 2011-2018. “For 50 years — from his roots at San Francisco State to his four decades at The Desert Sun — he dedicated himself to the workaday job of reporting. He was a lunchbucket journalist at high society socials. He filled spiral notebooks until they fell like logs off his desk. He filled tape cassettes until they stopped making tape cassettes. He wrote until midnight and kept writing until daybreak. You didn’t so much edit Bruce as channel his energy.”

Hall of Fame Induction recipient Bruce Fessier speaks during the Coachella Valley Journalism Awards and Media Hall of Fame Induction luncheon at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The foundation also named Andy Abeyta, visual journalist at The Desert Sun, winner of the rising star award. Palm Springs Post reporter Kendall Balchan was runner-up.

Rich Tarpening, assignment manager for Gulf California Broadcasting, won the journalist of the year award, and Chris Damien of The Desert Sun was runner-up.

The celebration was hosted by Emmy-award winning journalist Hank Plante, who worked as an anchor and reporter for over 40 years, with opening remarks by Randy Lovely, board president of the CVJF who worked in journalism for over 30 years, including as the editor of The Desert Sun for 20 years.

“Today is a celebration of journalism,” Lovely said in his remarks. “This community is really fortunate to have so many talented media professionals, especially at a time when the news business is under attack, and under financial stress. We have a number of media professionals here today who are currently working in service to the community. We have a number of retired media professionals, and others who have left the industry to go into other professions. And we even have some future journalists here. We have some students who want to join this noble profession.”

The event also featured former Washington Post editor Martin Baron, who spoke about his new book, "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos and The Washington Post," and answered questions from Indio High School student journalists. Baron also shared his experiences in leading the Post during the Trump presidency as well as his thoughts about the future of journalism.

CVJF’s mission is to promote and support sustainable community journalism in the Coachella Valley. The sold-out luncheon hosted 200 guests, including local politicians, local leaders, former journalists, family members and friends who were there to celebrate inductees.

Photojournalist Andy Abeyta receives the Rising Star Award during the Coachella Valley Journalism Awards and Media Hall of Fame Induction luncheon at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The CVJF board of directors includes Randy Lovely, president, Ricardo Loretta, vice president and co-founder, Joe Wallace, secretary/treasurer and co-founder, Cary Brazeman, board member, Ken Chavez, board member, and Julie Makinen, board member.

Join the Coachella Valley Giving Day fundraising campaign by donating between now and March 5. CVJF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. To learn more or donate, go to www.cvjf.org, or make your check payable to the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation and send it to CVJF, P.O. Box 207, Palm Springs, CA 92263.

This article includes previous reporting by Desert Sun staffers Winston Gieseke and Brian Blueskye.

Editor's note: Desert Sun staffer Nicky Loomis' position as opinion editor is entirely funded by the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation.

