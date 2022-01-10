Coachella Valley saw 31 homicides in 2021; Palm Springs, Indio, Desert Hot Springs had the most

Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin announces that a Palm Springs man has been charged with two murders during a press conference in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sept. 8, 2021.

Thirty-one deaths across the Coachella Valley were investigated as homicides in 2021, according to a count by The Desert Sun verified by local law enforcement authorities. The total is one more than the 2020 tally and was down only slightly from a decade high of 32 in 2019.

Palm Springs recorded eight homicides in 2021, one more than its 2019 tally. Included in the count was a fatal traffic collision in December that resulted in an allegedly intoxicated driver being charged with murder.

Palm Desert tied its decade high of three, with a fourth fatal shooting occurring just outside of city limits.

The counts were determined using data collected monthly for the FBI's Uniform Crime Report and news releases from local departments.

County criminal justice leaders noted that many parts of the country experienced a surge in violent crime in 2021.

Various large cities reported record-breaking homicide numbers in 2021, including Philadelphia; Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tucson, Arizona; Rochester, New York; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Oregon. Los Angeles saw a significant rise in killings, though not to a record level.

"Riverside County is weathering this storm pretty well because we have law enforcement leaders who are enforcing the law," said District Attorney Mike Hestrin. "Still, the solution locally is to get back to the basics, less partisanship, less gamesmanship, and more common sense. Criminals need to be held accountable."

Cathedral City saw three homicides in 2021, down from five in 2020 and seven in 2019. Chief George Crum said that his decision to reintroduce the city's gang unit last year could have made an impact, but his three decades of policing experience have taught him that it's often hard to tell what prevents homicides.

"I do know that the public’s trust and support is absolutely imperative in us being effective in what we have to do out there," Crum said. "It impacts our desire to come to work every day and hit the streets. It’s a big deal to me as a police chief, to know we have that support."

Yellow tape and a sign block a portion of Avenida Marquesa near Jarana Road in Cathedral City on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as police investigated a homicide.

Details behind the numbers

Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella reported an average number of homicides in 2021 as compared with their annual reports since 2010. Indian Wells, La Quinta and Rancho Mirage each reported no homicides. Indio reported six, up from that city's average of about four each year since 2010.

Twenty-eight homicides were reported across the nine incorporated cities in the Coachella Valley in 2021:

Cathedral City: 3

Coachella: 2

Desert Hot Springs: 6

Indian Wells: 0

Indio: 6

La Quinta: 0

Palm Desert: 3

Palm Springs: 8

Rancho Mirage: 0

The homicide investigations do not include fatal traffic collisions that resulted in criminal charges of manslaughter alone. However, two fatal traffic collisions resulted in murder investigations this year and were included in the city-by-city counts:

Guermocindo Gonzalez was charged with murder after being involved in a fatal collision at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Avenue in Coachella on Dec. 13.

In Palm Springs, Andrew Watson Hibbard was charged with murder after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and plowed into another vehicle on Dec. 27, causing a chain reaction that resulted in one man's death.

Another three occurred in unincorporated areas or county facilities. Those were:

Ruben Rene Quezada, 38, of Santa Fe Springs, was found fatally shot at Washington Street and Varner Road on July 15, no suspect has been reported arrested.

The July 21 death of a man at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, which resulted in a charge of murder for another inmate, Luke Hanchette, 42 of Hemet. Because that killing occurred in the jail, it is not included in the tally of six homicides in Indio.

A suspected murder-suicide Dec. 28 in Whitewater. Deputies responding to a wellness check at a residence on the 13000 block of Mesquite Road in Whitewater reported that a woman and man were found dead. They believe it to have been a murder-suicide. Neither person has been publicly identified.

Luis Flores Cantor appears in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Thursday, September 30, 2021. Flores Cantor has been charged in the murders of two Palm Springs residents.

Two of the seven homicides in Palm Springs have been connected to one suspect. Luis Miguel Flores Cantor, 31, of Palm Springs, was arrested in August and charged with the murders of Jennifer Dillon in January and Joseph Rajczi in July.

Palm Springs Chief Andy Mills hadn't taken the helm of the department when the charges against Cantor were announced in September, but he said that the circumstances surrounding the two killings, both believed to have occurred during home robberies, were unusual.

"The average person, in general, is not at greater risk than they were before," Mills said. "Our officers are doing a great job. We just need to make sure we’re seeing these trends accurately and intervening whenever we can."

Palm Springs Police investigate a homicide near the intersection of Granada Avenue and Bon Air Drive on July 8, 2021.

Two of the three killed in Palm Desert died in their homes, according to reports from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which handles policing in the city on a contract basis.

A 17-year-old was found fatally shot in the bedroom of a home in the 44700 block of San Luis Rey Avenue on June 15. Jean Grace Willrich, 93, was found dead in her home in the 77500 block of Michigan Drive on Nov. 30. A Thousand Palms man has been arrested and charged with her murder.

On Nov. 11, Edward V. Snyder, 47, was found fatally shot on Tennessee Avenue, a typically quiet residential street.

"The City of Palm Desert remains confident in the efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit," said Palm Desert Public Affairs Manager Thomas Soule. "As always, the best approach for residents is to maintain open communication lines with law enforcement officers, including developing an active neighborhood watch in their area and reporting any suspicious activity. The City will continue to collaborate with the Sheriff’s Office, allocating resources as necessary to maintain a safe and secure community."

'A proliferation of firearms on the streets'

In Palm Springs, Mills said an increase in guns on the street appears to be connected to the high number of homicides in his city—four of the eight victims died of gunshot wounds. Of the 31 killings in the Coachella Valley, 18 were fatal shootings.

Mills has taken to posting photos of each gun his officers have confiscated on his office wall, under a plaque that reminds him of the risks officers take daily.

"There has been a proliferation of firearms on the streets," said Mills, who became chief in November. "In response, we've set up a separate team focused on gun violence."

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills started pinning to his office wall pictures of all the guns his officers have confiscated since November 2021. Mills has established a unit to focus on reducing gun violence in the city, which has reported seven homicides in 2021.

Firearms sales have steadily increased since 2010, according to FBI data on background checks initiated during the purchase of a firearm. In 2010, about 14.4 million background checks were completed for gun purchases. In 2019, the number had surpassed 28.3 million. Nearly 39.7 million background checks were conducted in 2020 and about 38.9 million in 2021.

According to data kept by Gun Violence Archive, a research group based in Washington, D.C., the number of fatal shootings nationwide, not including suicides, but including accidents, rose from 15,468 nationwide in 2019 to 19,485 in 2020 and 20,724 in 2021.

Hestrin said that while both legal gun sales and homicides have been on the rise, he does not see a causal linkage between the two.

"The vast majority of the crimes we see are committed by career criminals and gang members," Hestrin said. "They almost never utilize firearms purchased legally. The increase in gun sales is the effect, not the cause. And I think it's a reasonable response."

Homicides up across the nation

While about the same number of homicides have occurred in the Coachella Valley from 2019 through 2021, last year saw upticks in violence all over the nation.

The Los Angeles Times reported that homicides in Los Angeles in 2021 increased by 50% over 2019; about 400 people in the city were killed last year. CNN reported that 10 of the nation's 40 most populous cities had record-breaking numbers of homicides in 2021, part of an upward trend of such violence that started in 2019.

The FBI's Uniform Crime Report for 2020 found that violent crime rose 5.2% between 2019 and 2020 nationally. Aggravated assaults increased substantially, from 192,093 in 2016 to 360,168 in 2020 — with the largest increase, about 28%, occurring from 2019 to 2020.

Homicides have doubled in the same four-year period, increasing slightly year to year from 4,424 in 2016 to 6,467 in 2019, before jumping to 9,630 in 2020. FBI data for the full 2021 year is not yet available.

Kelly Drane is the research director at Giffords Law Center, an research and advocacy organization focusing on gun violence in America. Drane said that preliminary reports on homicides for 2021 indicate it will likely be another record-breaking year.

About 70% of homicides around the nation involve guns, Drane said. In cities, more than 90% involve guns.

"When we talk about gun homicides, we generally are talking about cities," Drane said.

While taking from a much smaller sample size than the UCR data, the Major Cities Chiefs Association published a report based on data shared by 66 of the largest police departments in the nation.

Through the first nine months of 2021, 6,502 homicides were reported to that group, compared to 5,904 reported in all of 2020 — a 10% increase with three months left in the year.

While the number of homicides in California in 2020 was about half of the state's historical high in the mid-1990s — 2,202 homicides in 2020 versus 4,095 in 1993 — the jump between 2019 and 2020 was one of the largest single-year increases on record.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills talks about his new job in his office on his first day, November 8, 2021.

Homicides rose 31.1% between 2019 and 2020 in the state, according to the California Department of Justice — and 2020 was the first year since 2012 that the homicide rate in California surpassed 5 for every 100,000 people. Riverside County's homicide rate has almost doubled from 3.5 per 100,000 people in 2011 to 6.3 in 2020, according to the report.

Drane added that something unique about the current spike in homicides, in both 2020 and 2021, is that it's a national phenomenon — a puzzling trend that researchers like her will be analyzing well into the future.

"Cities of all sizes and almost every state have seen an increase in gun homicides," Drane said.

Despite this national rise, Hestrin blamed the surge in homicides in California on "tone deaf" legislators in Sacramento who prioritize lax sentences over victims. He specifically cited recent law changes restricting the use of sentencing enhancements for gun use and gang involvement.

"By passing legislation that has reduced punishments, the so-called 'criminal justice reformers' have emboldened criminals," Hestrin said.

Mills took a different tone, saying that he understands the intent behind policies that have eased the populations inside the state's overcrowded jails. COVID-19 pandemic emergency orders led to a dramatic drop in California county jail populations from about 72,800 people incarcerated in February 2020 to 59,200 in early December 2021, according to the most recent data available from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

"The intent of the changes was good; we don't want to incarcerate people if we don't need to," Mills said. "Who we let out and why is where we fell short. We were letting out some pretty violent people, and people with mental illnesses with no one monitoring or helping them."

Drane said that focused community involvement is a proven way to stem the number of fatal shootings. She said violence intervention programs that employ outreach workers from within the community to deescalate conflicts before they become shootings have been effective, if properly funded.

"Given the urgency of the crisis in community violence, these kinds of programs are essential," Drane said,

Mills said that the Palm Springs gun violence team and other initiatives to be introduced in 2022 will help address the city's recent increase in homicides. He said a plaque hung on the wall among the photos of confiscated guns reminds him and other administrators that this is deadly work.

"Leaders, we can never forget how much danger our officers face and the risks they are willing to take on our behalf," it reads.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley, Palm Springs area homicides in 2021: 31 killings