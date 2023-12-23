Coachella Valley Unified School School District, teachers' union reach deal after impasse

Audience members holds signs in support of the teachers' union during a Coachella Valley Unified School District board meeting in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Coachella Valley Unified School District and Coachella Valley Teachers’ Association reached a tentative deal on its compensation package on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The teachers’ union had declared an impasse in contract negotiations about two weeks ago with the California Public Employment Relations Board.

The settlement provides union members — consisting of classroom teachers, counselors, teachers on special assignment and school psychologists, for example — with a 7% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

An additional .44% was included for other items, including a $2,301 raise in the stipend for elementary grade level leads. (CVUSD has seven chairs at each of its 14 elementary K-6 schools.) Special education teachers will also receive an annual stipend of $1,500.

“Having the increase will make us the highest paid of the three districts in the (Coachella Valley),” said CVTA President Carissa Carrera. “It’s not significantly higher, but it is going to be the highest. Hopefully that will help us recruit a little more and maybe retain.”

At the CVUSD board of education meetings this school year, a consistent show of solidarity from the teachers’ union has been apparent — evident in the presence of educators in their bright teal shirts.

"We appreciate the dedication and commitment of our CVUSD leaders and CVTA's lead negotiators in reaching this agreement. It reflects our shared commitment to providing the best for our educators and staff," Superintendent Luis Valentino said in a statement emailed Thursday, Dec. 21. "We recognize the importance of a fair and competitive compensation package for our educators and staff, and we believe that this agreement reflects our commitment to fostering a positive working environment within the CVUSD.”

What's next? With four board of education seats up for re-election next year, the union has their eyes on the November 2024 ballot.

"That's definitely going to be our focus," Carrera said, "because it greatly impact how negotiations go, depending on who is on the school board."

