Coal-impacted communities can apply for Workforce and Economic Revitalization funding

Feb. 23—COLUMBUS — The Appalachian Regional Commission, in partnership with the Ohio Governor's Office of Appalachia, is now accepting applications for the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative.

The POWER program targets projects that will support workforce and economic development in communities impacted by the downturn of the coal industry.

"In Ohio, we're focused on the future," said Governor Mike DeWine. "This includes preparing our workforce and our economy so they are poised to thrive. The POWER Initiative is one of several tools we're using to support Appalachian communities with the resources they need to prosper."

"The POWER program empowers communities to redefine their economic futures," said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which houses the Governor's Office of Appalachia. "I encourage all potential applicants to lean on their support networks, the Local Development Districts, to help create competitive, viable projects that can set up their application and project for success."

Successful projects will enhance job training and reemployment opportunities, create jobs in new or existing industries, and attract new sources of private investment in coal-impacted communities. The program is open to the entire 13-state Appalachian region. Since 2015, ARC has invested more than $62 million in 72 projects in Ohio.

"Appalachia's coal-impacted communities have long been critical economic drivers across our region," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. "Through the latest round of POWER funding, ARC will continue supporting coal-impacted communities in the creation of a more vibrant economic future for both their localities, and the entire 13-state Appalachian Region."

ARC is hosting a virtual pre-application workshop Feb. 15 to help prospective applicants learn more about the program and applications. Letters of Intent are due March 1, and final applications are due April 17.

For more information and to apply, visit arc.gov/POWER. Applicants are encouraged to work with their Local Development Districts to prepare their applications.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio's people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.